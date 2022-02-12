ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken tells Lavrov diplomatic path remains open, but requires Moscow 'to deescalate'

AFP 12 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday that diplomatic channels remained "open" to avoid conflict in Ukraine but would require Moscow to "deescalate," the State Department said.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine "would result in a resolute, massive, and united Transatlantic response," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

During a call between Washington and Moscow's top diplomats Saturday, "the secretary made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions," Price said.

The statement comes ahead of a hastily arranged call between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin aimed at defusing one of the gravest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround its western neighbor with more than 100,000 troops revved up another notch when the Kremlin launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.

Biden to sound out Putin as US warns of Ukraine war 'any day'

According to Russia, Lavrov accused the United States during the call of seeking to provoke conflict in Ukraine.

"The propaganda campaign unleashed by the United States and its allies concerning 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine pursues provocative goals," Lavrov said, according to the Russian foreign ministry.

Earlier Saturday the United States ordered all non-emergency Kyiv embassy staff to leave Ukraine because of the threat of invasion.

Multiple other countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, have also advised their citizens to leave.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine State Department Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken tells Lavrov diplomatic path remains open, but requires Moscow 'to deescalate'

Tabling no-confidence motion is opposition's constitutional right: Qureshi

Weakening 5th wave: Pakistan reports 3,019 Covid-19 cases

Blinken says US prepared for Russian diplomacy or 'aggression' on Ukraine

US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

Zardari assures Fazl of support in no-confidence move against govt

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

India's Shreyas Iyer sold for $1.62mn in IPL auction

China says not granting passport renewals for non-essential travel

SUV segment Oshan X7; Master Changan says will commence volume production

Read more stories