KARACHI: SSGC’s management has decided to resume gas supplies to all those CNG stations that are operating on RLNG. The supplies will resume from 08:00 am on Monday, February 14, 2022.

It must be mentioned here that gas supply was suspended to CNG sector from December 1, 2021 till February 15, 2022 in accordance to the Gas Load Management Plan.

