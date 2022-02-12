ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
DIK City Mayor’s polls: IHC declares ECP decision to disqualify Gandapur illegal

Terence J Sigamony 12 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision of disqualifying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Umar Amin Gandapur, from contesting Dera Ismail Khan’s City Mayor elections as illegal.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict after hearing the petition of PTI candidate for City Mayor DI Khan Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, who is brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The IHC bench held that Umar Amin is eligible for contesting the elections for City Mayor of DI Khan.

The IHC said; “For reasons to be recorded later, the petition is partially allowed to the extent of the disqualification of Umar Amin Khan Gandapur from contesting the elections to the office of Mayor, Dera Ismail Khan. The disqualification is, therefore, set aside.”

It added, “However, the petition is dismissed to the extent of paragraph 15(a) of the impugned judgment, dated 07-02-2022, whereby order has been passed against Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.” Umar filed the petition through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar and Chaudhry Ashraf Gujjar Advocate and challenged the decision of ECP halting him from contesting the elections of DI Khan’s City Mayor.

Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, representing Umar Amin Gandapur, submitted before the bench that his client was running an election campaign by duly abiding by the code of conduct and enabling provisions of the Election laws. He argued that his client’s rights under Section 234 of the Election laws have been violated for stopping him from contesting the elections.

He said that Section 234 provides that a monitoring team will be constituted by the ECP in a region where elections are to be held and this team will monitor election campaigns of the contesting candidates to see that they are not violating the provisions of Election Laws and Rules.

He added that in case a violation is noted, then the team will hold summary proceedings and, at best, can impose a fine upon a candidate. If the candidate repeats the same violation again, then the team is required under the law to refer the matter to the ECP for initiation of action against such candidate.

However, Barrister Zafar stressed that the law does not empower the election monitoring team or any of its members to take any decision on its own or refer the matter to the ECP prior to holding of summary proceedings.

Barrister Zafar argued that in the present case, the Regional Election Commissioner (Respondent No3) was the District Monitoring Officer and he never sent any notice to the petitioner notifying violations of any provisions of the Elections Laws or Rules. Neither any summary proceedings nor the matter referred to the ECP by the Respondent No3 for initiation of an action against the petitioner were held.

He continued that instead, the ECP took notice of the matter on its own, disregarding the mandatory provisions of Election Laws as described under Section 234.

He further argued that if the law provides for a specific procedure then the procedure must be followed in letter and spirit. Barrister Zafar stated that by bypassing the mandatory provision under Section 234, the ECP had abrogated the authority of Respondent No3 and passed an order dated 07/02/2022 in violation of Section 234 of Election Laws by illegally and unlawfully disqualifying the petitioner from contesting the election.

Barrister Zafar contended that even otherwise as per the judgments of Superior Courts of Pakistan (2006 SCMR 1485), during the pendency of a constitution petition against a decision of disqualification by ECP, the candidate is allowed to contest the elections.

Therefore, he prayed before the court that the ECP’s order dated 07/02/2022 disqualifying the petitioner from contesting DI Khan’s City Mayor election may be declared illegal forthwith and he be allowed to resume his election campaign under the law and contest the election.

Islamabad High Court ECP Justice Athar Minallah Syed Ali Zafar Umar Amin Gandapur

