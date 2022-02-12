ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Hijab ban attack on religious freedom: Governor

Recorder Report 12 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Terming the ban on ‘Hijab’ in India as an attack on religious freedom, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Friday that the International human rights organizations have a responsibility to take notice of the attacks on religious freedom.

During a meeting with Mirza Sohail Jarral, Raja Mubashir Hussain, Barrister Asad Murtaza and others from PTI Azad Kashmir chapter and in a tweet on martyrdom Day of Kashmiri leader Maqbool Butt, the Governor said the Indian forces are committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris but Kashmir will definitely become part of Pakistan one day.

The role of other international organizations including the United Nations of being silent spectator on Indian terrorism inside Kashmir is similar to criminal negligence, he added.

The Governor maintained that sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir, including Maqbool Butt, will not go in vain, the day is not far away when Indian atrocities on Kashmiris will end forever and Kashmiris will be liberated.

He paid tributes to overseas Pakistanis around the world for raising their voices against the atrocities on Kashmiris and said that India has become the most dangerous country for minorities where life is being made difficult for Muslims as well as other minorities. Unfortunately, the Indian rulers are also giving full support to the Hindu extremist RSS, he lamented.

