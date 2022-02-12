Pakistan stands a chance

In the midst of boycott of Beijing Olympics by the US and its allies, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan showed up at the games to demonstrate Pakistan’s solidarity with China. His subsequent interview to China television further strengthened the position on whose side Pakistan is on the current thorny global conflicts, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

After securing from China much of what it wanted, the premier is now all set to set foot on Russian soil later this month — the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades.

Also, a maiden visit of President Putin to Pakistan is being worked out by the diplomats of the two countries. In case of China, it has been clearly demonstrated to global powers that Pakistan has chosen the side and unequivocally stands by China in the emerging global tensions. In case of Russia, the premier’s visit is to open up business and diplomatic relations.

His move is clearly coinciding with an opportunity to convey a symbolic message to President Putin that Pakistan is not taking sides and not willing to be influenced by the USA and its Western allies on the Ukraine conflict.

In these times, when Russia is threatened with isolation and boycott, this gesture means a lot to them and could yield long-term positive consequences in favour of Pakistan - in business and global diplomacy as both Russia and China are powerful members of the United Nations Security Council.

That Pakistan is not falling in line with the global diplomacy of the US and its allies is a development that will not go unnoticed by them. It won’t come to be a George W. Bush era when Pakistan was given the ‘either you are with us or against us’ option.

The global diplomacy is all about talks and constant engagements. It has been proven time and again that a dialogue, even with the worst of the enemies, is a better option to resolve conflicts than to demonstrate dislike by ignoring the adversary. Often this has led to bitter consequences.

The world of today is once again bipolar and is distinctly divided into two camps: the USA and its Western allies versus Russia and China. It is therefore important to mention the classic case of a bipolar world. It is of the Cold War between the USA and the then Soviet Union, which dominated the second half of the twentieth century. Pakistan, in these times of global conflicts, is a country of immense strategic importance.

Both China and Russia are aware of Pakistan’s importance — specially after the exit of Nato forces from Afghanistan for which fingers have been pointed at Pakistan, rightly or wrongly. Pakistan in the past failed to cash in on the similar opportunities — be it the certain period of the Cold War (1950s and 1960s) or the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s or the US’s inevitable need of Pakistan post 9/11.

The leadership of the country over the years conveniently settled for minor timely gains to largely serve the vested interests of those in power. Leaders need to think big to gain big for the nation. The tremendous influence of the USA and its allies in the world diplomacy and economy cannot and must not be down played or ignored.

Global lenders like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank and regulators like FATF (Financial Action Task Force) will continue to exercise tremendous influence on the economy and standing of Pakistan for a long time to come.

Ignorance and arrogance in this regard would be an expensive mistake. While siding with China and getting close to Russia in these times of global conflicts can work out well in Pakistan’s favour. Striking a balance as best as possible, to remain on the right side of USA and its allies has its own dividends to reap.

(The writer is former President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022