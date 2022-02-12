It is quite unfortunate that Sindh government’s foot-dragging has continued to delay Karachi’s mega water project, which is known as ‘K-IV’. Although the project was slated to be completed by 2019, it is still a pending project. It is to be jointly developed by both federal and provincial governments to augment water supply to the city of teeming millions.

Piqued by Sindh government’s lack of cooperation perhaps, the federal government has warned that if the liabilities of K-IV project were not adjusted with counterpart funding by March 31, 2022, it will be adjusted through the Federal Adjustor.

This development appears to be a strong indication of growing tensions between the federal and provincial governments. The centre-province row must come to an end. Both the governments, particularly Sindh’s, must take steps aimed at completing this project at the earliest in the larger interest of people of this city, which is also country’s economic hub.

Shahid Farooqui (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022