ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper retreats on risk-off sentiment and profit-taking

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Copper lurched lower on Friday, hit by profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets on worries about surging inflation.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 2.5% to $9,995 a tonne in official open-outcry trading after three days of gains that propelled the price to its highest in nearly four months.

Global stock markets fell after US consumer prices showed the biggest annual increase in 40 years, which is expected to prompt tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve.

"Today it's really risk-off sentiment in financial markets and the dollar is up based on yesterday's CPI. There's also likely some profit-taking after the run-up we've seen," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

"In terms of the bigger picture, there's a general cooling of the economy in China. Infrastructure and property are both key in terms of driving metals demand and we do not expect a quick reversal in either."

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

Menke forecasts LME copper to ease to $9,500 a tonne in three months and to $8,750 in 12 months.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the most-traded March copper contract ended daytime trading 0.7% lower at 71,480 yuan ($11,240.23) a tonne.

On a weekly basis, however, base metals advanced, led by aluminium, which was supported earlier this week by smelter shutdowns in China and Europe and low inventories at exchange warehouses.

LME aluminium, which scaled its highest in more than 13 years on Thursday, dropped 2.2% to $3,179 a tonne while Shanghai aluminium slumped 2.5%, on track for its first loss in eight sessions.

Metals were also knocked by large inflows of inventories into ShFE warehouses, with copper surging by 164% and nickel by 77%.

It was the first weekly stocks data since China closed for its New Year celebrations.

The dollar index rose to an eight-day high, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for those holding other currencies.

LME zinc slipped 0.8% in official activity to $3,673 a tonne, nickel eased 0.7% to $23,370, lead eased by 0.04% to $2,278 and tin was down 0.9% at $43,790.

LME copper copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper retreats on risk-off sentiment and profit-taking

14 items: Pakistan allows export settlement to Afghanistan in PKR

US moves to free $7bn in Afghan assets to aid Afghan people, 9/11 victims

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

Rupee records improvement against US dollar

SSGC set to resume gas supply to CNG stations 'operating only on RLNG'

Goldman ups Fed hike forecast to 7 rate increases in 2022 after CPI data

Medical board terms Nawaz Sharif's reports 'incomplete'

Oil prices gain after IEA says market tight

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable but rises expected on colder weather

Bank deposits, advances register impressive YoY growth in January 2022

Read more stories