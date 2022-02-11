ANL 14.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast as EV sales surge

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted EBIT of 14 billion euros ($15.94 billion) in 2021, it said...
Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted EBIT of 14 billion euros ($15.94 billion) in 2021, it said in preliminary results released on Friday, as it focuses on selling more higher value electric vehicles.

The luxury carmaker predicted an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in the full year, beating its own guidance of 10-12% as the jump in EV sales made up for supply chain troubles.

Its share price rose to 71.12 euros by 0859 GMT, up from 69.01 euros when markets opened.

Data released by Mercedes-Benz last month showed sales of battery-electric vehicles grew over 90% in 2021 even as total sales fell 5%, as the carmaker prioritised higher-value cars in the face of semiconductor shortages.

Its CEO Ola Kaellenius has said on multiple occasions the carmaker's aim was to boost profitability rather than focus exclusively on unit sales, as the company strives to raise its valuation on the stock market after splitting from Daimler Truck in December last year.

"Our good results are the outcome of highly sought-after products and the focus on profitable growth and cost discipline," Kaellenius said in a statement.

South Korea fines Mercedes $16.9mn over emission rules breach

The fourth quarter saw an adjusted return on sales of 15%, the company said on Friday, with profitability boosted by "solid net pricing, good product mix and favourable used car performance."

Mercedes-Benz expects the deconsolidation from Daimler Truck to boost its EBIT by 9 to 10 billion euros.

Mercedes-Benz is due to report full-year results on Feb. 24.

Mercedes Benz EBIT

