ANL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.09%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.46%)
TPLP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-5.51%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By 6.7 (0.14%)
BR30 18,149 Increased By 26.5 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,053 Increased By 112.7 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,983 Increased By 45.2 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Australia shares sink on tech sell-off after US inflation data; miners shine

Reuters 11 Feb, 2022

Australian shares lost ground on Friday as technology stocks were sold off after a hot US inflation reading furthered the cause for a more aggressive approach to raising interest rates, while heavyweight miners limited losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 7,249.5 by 2328 GMT, snapping a three-day winning streak. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Thursday, and is on course for a 1.7% gain this week.

The technology sector slid 2.8%, tracking an overnight sell-off on Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on the inflation number.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc retreated 5.2%, while Xero and WiseTech Global shed about 2.9% each.

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ edges up

Separately, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe again pushed back on calls for a rate hike, saying moving on interest rates too early could put the country's employment goals at risk, and that the board was prepared to be patient.

Insurance Australia Group rose 2.1% on Friday after higher natural peril claims drove its half-year cash earnings down 62% but still beat estimates.

Other financial stocks fell 0.5%, with the country's four largest lenders giving up between 0.2% and 1.1%.

Bucking the sombre mood, heavyweight miners limited losses on the benchmark with their 0.9% climb, led by BHP Group ticking up over 2%, aided by a firm iron ore price.

Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group also added about 1.4% each.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 12,297.81 by 2328 GMT.

Australian shares

