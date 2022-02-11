Sales tax on light diesel abolished

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished sales tax on light diesel oil from January 16, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, the general sales tax (GST) on petrol has been reduced from 2.50 percent to 0.79 percent, showing a decrease of 1.71 percent.

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Sales tax on high-speed diesel oil has been reduced from 5.44 percent to 3.17 percent, reflecting a decrease of 2.27 percent.

Sales tax on kerosene has been brought down from 8.30 percent to 5.30 percent, showing a decrease of three percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022