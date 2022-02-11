ANL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
AVN 105.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.09%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.41%)
GGGL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GGL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.68%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.88%)
TPL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.46%)
TPLP 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-5.51%)
TREET 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.53%)
TRG 85.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
WAVES 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
YOUW 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
BR100 4,714 Increased By 5.3 (0.11%)
BR30 18,142 Increased By 19.2 (0.11%)
KSE100 46,035 Increased By 94.7 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,973 Increased By 34.8 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,687
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,477,573
3,49824hr
Sindh
555,920
Punjab
493,478
Balochistan
34,986
Islamabad
132,711
KPK
207,820
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Recorder Report Updated 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has abolished sales tax on light diesel oil from January 16, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, the general sales tax (GST) on petrol has been reduced from 2.50 percent to 0.79 percent, showing a decrease of 1.71 percent.

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Sales tax on high-speed diesel oil has been reduced from 5.44 percent to 3.17 percent, reflecting a decrease of 2.27 percent.

Sales tax on kerosene has been brought down from 8.30 percent to 5.30 percent, showing a decrease of three percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax GST Light Diesel Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories