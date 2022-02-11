coronavirus
Pakistan

Two dead in factory fire

INP 11 Feb, 2022

KASUR: At least two persons were killed and a dozen others sustained burn injuries when a fire erupted in Bulleh Shah Paper Mills in Kasur on Thursday. The fire which broke out on Wednesday evening is still raging with full intensity after the passage of more than 13 hours.

According to sources, 30 fire brigade vehicles along with 55 firefighters are busy in operation to bring the fire under control. Due to the intensity of the fire brigade and rescue teams from Lahore and Okara have also been called in to participate in the operation.

