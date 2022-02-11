NA body informed: 80,000 blocked CNICs restored

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances on Thursday was informed that more than eighty thousands blocked CNICs have been restored.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA.

The Standing Committee was informed that more than 160,000 Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) were blocked. The committee was directed on 19th March 2019 that the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) should rapidly conclude the issue of blocked CNICs. In this regard, the NADRA should cancel all bogus CNICs and restore all genuine CNICs of Pakistani citizens, immediately.

So, due to proper follow-up of the Standing Committee more than eighty thousands CNICs have been restored and genuineness of rest of the CNICs is being examined.

The members appreciated the efforts of Chairman committee Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNA whose leadership has made it possible to address a genuine problem of Pakistani citizens.

The Standing Committee was informed that the owners of the rest of the blocked CNICs are also being approached to attend the District Level Committee (DLC) meetings.

But most of the CNIC holders are not attending the meetings. Thus, the Committee directed that three more letters to each of the applicant at both of their present and permanent addresses should be served and in case of non-appearance of the CNIC holders, their CNICs should be blocked permanently.

The Standing Committee was informed that Engineering Allowance is not being paid to the engineers serving in the federal government. The secretary, Pay and Pension Commission apprised the Committee that they have received all of the data from different quarters. However, they need another period of three months to finally give their recommendations regarding engineering allowance.

The Committee directed that Pay and Pension Commission should submit its fortnightly report and ensure to start paying Engineering Allowance to all of the engineers serving in the federal government within three months.

