coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Huge quantity of diesel seized in high seas

Recorder Report 11 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi on Thursday seized a huge quantity of diesel from two wooden launches located in the high sea.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a huge quantity of smuggled diesel oil would be smuggled into Pakistan from the sea through the boats. Reacting to this information, a team of ASO was deployed for the operation. The team intercepted two launches/boats in the high sea and recovered 31770 litres of smuggled diesel oil, valuing Rs.20.4 million. Consequent to the recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Anti Smuggling Organization Huge quantity of diesel seized Customs Enforcement

Comments

Comments are closed.

Huge quantity of diesel seized in high seas

Ministries asked to raise efficiency

Rs273bn KCR project sent to ECNEC

RSEZ: Chinese investors want more incentives

MSCI unveils Pakistan constituents for its indices

CCoE approves revised CDMP

1.2m new jobs expected: Over 70,000 housing projects worth Rs1.4trn approved: PM

Sales tax on light diesel abolished

Transactions related to Discos: Govt to hire financial advisor; WB’s assistance to be sought

Purported favour to 6 big firms: FBR gives its ex-chairman Zaidi a clean chit

K-IV liabilities: Tarin warns Sindh of federal adjuster’s intervention

Read more stories