Huge quantity of diesel seized in high seas

KARACHI: Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi on Thursday seized a huge quantity of diesel from two wooden launches located in the high sea.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that a huge quantity of smuggled diesel oil would be smuggled into Pakistan from the sea through the boats. Reacting to this information, a team of ASO was deployed for the operation. The team intercepted two launches/boats in the high sea and recovered 31770 litres of smuggled diesel oil, valuing Rs.20.4 million. Consequent to the recovery, the case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

