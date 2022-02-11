Al Jannat Royal Residency: ABAD lauds SHC for withdrawal of demolition order

KARACHI: Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has appreciated the Sindh High Court (SHC) for withdrawing its own demolition order against a high rise building Al Jannat Royal Residency in Garden West area of Karachi.

ABAD chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said the confidence of builders, developers, investors, and the general public was shaken after the demolition of Nasla Tower but the SHC has restored the confidence withdrawing its own demolition order against Al Jannat Royal Residency after Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) presented the true picture.

They said builders, developers, and international investors were confused and stopped their works on the projects and investments after the demolition of Nasla Tower, which was built with approvals of all concerned authorities and government departments. The demolition of Nasla Tower had created an adverse impact on the construction industry and national economy he said.

A petition was filed before the SHC against builders of the said building on misleading facts that the SBCA had approved ground plus six floors for the building but the builder has built ground plus eight floors in violation of the approved plan.

The court ordered to demolish illegal floors on 4th February but the next day, when SBCA presented an original approved plan of ground plus eight floors, the court withdrew its orders of demolition.

