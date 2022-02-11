coronavirus
Pakistan

15pc raise in salaries: AGEGA observes ‘thanksgiving day’

Abdul Rasheed Azad 11 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) marked Thursday as the “thanksgiving day” over the acceptance of some of their demands by the government.

The AGEGA leadership on February 5, 2022 had announced staging a sit-in outside the Parliament House in favour of their demands including increase in salaries.

The other day, the federal government after having daylong negotiations with the AGEGA leadership announced an increase of 15 percent in the salaries of government employees from grade 1 to 19 effective from March 1, 2022.

According to a notification, the government has announced 15pc disparity allowance for Grade 1 to 19 employees.

The Ministry of Finance announced that the disparity allowance will be applicable from March 1, while a summary of Time Scale Promotion is also being considered.

It further stated that the decision about the up-gradation of government employees like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa employees will be taken in April 2022.

The merger of Ad-hoc Relief/ Allowances into pay will be decided on report of Pay and Pension Commission, said Finance Ministry.

