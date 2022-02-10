coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US 'strongly condemns' drone attack on Saudi airport

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday "strongly" condemned a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in which 12 people were injured.

President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said the "United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack."

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Noting that Houthi rebels had claimed responsibility for the drone, Sullivan said Washington will "work with our Saudi and international partners to hold them accountable."

He also noted that Biden had reiterated US backing in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Wednesday.

Joe Biden king salman Houthi rebels Jake Sullivan drone attack Saudi airport

Comments

1000 characters

US 'strongly condemns' drone attack on Saudi airport

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves jump by $1.61bn, now stand at $17.34bn

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

OPEC sees upside to 2022 oil demand forecast on strong pandemic recovery

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Afghan refugees in UAE protest at halt to US relocation process

Pakistan rejects India’s 'preposterous' comments on Pakistan-China joint statement

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Read more stories