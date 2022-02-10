ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets close higher; Abu Dhabi has best day in 3 weeks

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Major Gulf bourses ended higher on Thursday as investors wait for the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies to global markets, while the index in Abu Dhabi clocked its best day in over three weeks.

Across the globe, the rebound in share prices paused on Thursday as investors geared up for a crucial US inflation report that should offer new clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ended up 0.5%.

Bank Aljazira rose 4.6%, with the share scheduled to trade ex-dividend from Monday.

Shares of media company Tihama gained 1.4% after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose nearly 1% in its best day since Jan 19.

"The Abu Dhabi stock market also benefited from the announced reduction in sanitary restrictions and is seeing a rush thanks to new interest the IPO of AD Ports has created among investors," said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist - MENA at Exness.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%

The United Arab Emirates will gradually lift restrictions pandemic restrictions following declining infections and hospitalisations, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday. Tourism remains a big boost for the oil-rich federation.

Shares of Aldar Properties gained 0.7% a day after the company said it plans to spend at least 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) this year on assets in the retail and education sectors that generate recurring revenues.

Dubai's main share index was up for the fifth straight day, gaining 0.2%. Financials were the top contributors.

The Qatari index ended flat, a day after clocking its best session in nearly a month.

Gains in Masraf Al Rayan were offset by losses in Commercial Bank QSPC.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 0.2%.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 7.3% in January, its highest since August 2019, from 5.9% in December, official data showed on Thursday.

SAUDI ARABIA 0.5% to 12,269

ABU DHABI up 1% to 8,926

DUBAI added 0.2% to 3,250

QATAR eased 0.1% to 12,809

EGYPT lost 0.2% to 11,579

BAHRAIN was up 0.7% to 1,867

OMAN rose 0.1% to 4,093

KUWAIT 0.3% to 8,082

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Abu Dhabi's stock market Major Gulf bourses Qatari indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets close higher; Abu Dhabi has best day in 3 weeks

Unable to sustain 46,000 level, KSE-100 retreats 400 points

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories