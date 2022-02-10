ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 US vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: Tesla Inc is recalling 578,607 vehicles in the United States because pedestrians may be unaware of an approaching vehicle if warning risk sounds are obscured, US regulators said Thursday.

Under increasing scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla has issued 10 US recalls over the last four months.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling some 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles because the "Boombox function" allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion.

Tesla recalls 26,681 US vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

NHTSA said the vehicles fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on minimum sound requirements for electric vehicles.

US vehicles Tesla recalls pedestrian warning risk sounds

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla recalls nearly 579,000 US vehicles over pedestrian warning risk sounds

PTI MNAs ready to jump ship, says Maryam Nawaz

US inflation rises to 40-year high, fuels speculation of Fed hike in March

PM Imran asks ministries to work on ‘out of the box' solutions to improve performance

Binance crypto exchange to take $200mn stake in Forbes magazine

Rupee registers marginal gain after back-to-back losses against US dollar

Pakistan, UAE agree to continue FATF cooperation

Shrapnel injures 12 at Saudi Abha airport as drone intercepted

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Aluminium hits 13-year high as supply fears outweigh inflows

PSX approves listing application of Telecard’s subsidiary Supernet

Read more stories