ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,709 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 18,122 Decreased By -279.6 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,940 Increased By 30.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,938 Decreased By -31 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Palm falls on weak Malaysian export data

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, hit by profit-taking and weak exports in the first 10 days of February, although a drop in January end stocks limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 1.13% to 5,531 ringgit ($1,322.57) per tonne. It gained 2.7% gain on Wednesday.

"Prices stayed buoyant through the midday, but came off on some selling pressure towards closing on lower export data. Players took profits after the spectacular rise," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

The palm benchmark has gained more than 17% so far this year due to top palm oil maker Indonesia's move to restrict exports.

Palm rebounds on supply worries after Indonesia's fresh restrictions for exports

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-10 fell between 5% and 6.5%, compared with the same period last month, according to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance and Intertek Testing Services. However, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports rose 0.5%.

Earlier on Thursday, industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board's (MPOB) data showed that the country's January palm oil end-stocks fell 3.85% to 1.55 million tonnes from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Indonesia issued new export restrictions on Wednesday, saying that from Feb. 15, it will require export permits for all palm oil products. The rule previously applied only to crude palm oil, olein, used cooking oil and residues.

Elsewhere, Dalian's soyoil contract rose 0.78%, while the palm oil contract for May delivery gained 1.49%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.42%.

