ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By 29.9 (0.63%)
BR30 18,449 Increased By 47.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 46,297 Increased By 387.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,093 Increased By 123.8 (0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Gold range-bound as investors brace for US inflation data

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors awaited US inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,833.99 per ounce by 0424 GMT, trading close to Wednesday's high of $1,835.60. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,835.40.

Due out later in the day, the US consumer price index for January was expected to have risen 0.5%, culminating in an annual rise of 7.3%, which would be the largest such increase since 1982, according to a Reuters poll.

A robust inflation reading is expected to burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge, but interest rate hikes to contain pricing pressure would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"I think the dollar is going to weaken off despite yields going higher because every other central bank is raising interest rates to defend against inflation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"If the Fed starts ramping up rates too quickly, it's not good for the economy, especially with every other central bank doing the same thing in unison. In that sense, gold could actually be a pretty decent hedge over the long term."

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields were off their November 2019 highs reached earlier in the week, while the dollar was steady after dipping in the previous session.

The Fed will have to move faster than it has in the past to remove accommodation and tame inflation that is well above target, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said.

Gold near 2-week high as demand rises amid inflation risks

Expected aggressive Fed rate hikes could take some shine off gold from the second quarter, ANZ said in a note.

Silver fell 0.2% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum inched 0.1% lower to $1,032.95, and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,282.48.

