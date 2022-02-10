ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By 29.9 (0.63%)
BR30 18,449 Increased By 47.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 46,297 Increased By 387.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,093 Increased By 123.8 (0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Uber reports $892mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Uber announced $892 million in quarterly profits Wednesday on surging revenues as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a strong demand recovery following the latest Covid-19 wave.

The San Francisco-based company notched increases across its operations, including its signature ride service, food delivery and freight operations, which saw revenues more than triple from year-ago levels following an acquisition of logistics company Transplace.

Uber also had gains in monthly active platform consumers, gross bookings and trips compared with a year ago, reflecting improving demand but also greater availability of drivers following a recruitment push.

Revenues jumped 83 percent to $5.8 billion.

India's Maharashtra hopes to persuade Amazon, Uber, others to go electric faster

"Our results demonstrate just how far we've come since the beginning of the pandemic," said Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

"While the Omicron variant began to impact our business in late December, mobility is already starting to bounce back, with gross bookings up 25 percent month-on-month in the most recent week."

"Of course Covid remains a part of our lives," Khosrowshahi added. "The silver lining is that the impacts are becoming more muted as we learn to live with a virus. Lockdowns are less strict, and vaccines are available across the world."

Profits were boosted by $1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber's equity investments.

The transportation company lost $968 million in the year-ago period.

Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing total worker volumes to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of 2021.

Khosrowshahi described the shifts in demand in response to changing macro conditions as "a fast twitch muscle" compared with labor, which tends to fluctuate less quickly.

"Now that we're seeing the Omicron bounce back, we're pretty confident that our supply situation is looking good right now and it's going to look good," Khosrowshahi said of the labor situation.

Shares jumped 5.8 percent to $42.50 in after-hours trading.

uber

Comments

1000 characters

Uber reports $892mn Q4 profit, topping expectations

54 projects being implemented through World Bank funding

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Hiring of lobbyists/PR firms abroad: PPRA turns down MoFA proposal

Read more stories