Tokyo stocks open higher on US gains

AFP 10 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday after solid gains on Wall Street as investor sentiment improves ahead of a key inflation reading later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.82 percent, or 226.24 points, to 27,806.11 at the open, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 11.00 points, to 1,963.22.

"Selling is likely to be dominant (in the Japanese market) after gains of US shares," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"But after completing a round of buying, a wait-and-see mood will spread ahead of the US inflation report and Japan's three-day weekend," the investment bank predicted.

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq index jumped 2.1 percent.

The dollar exchanged hands in Asian trade at 115.60 yen against 115.52 yen on Wednesday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, tech shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron, which produces tools to build semiconductors, gaining 2.45 percent to 57,510 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumping 3.96 percent to 9,710 yen.

Honda soared 6.63 percent to 3,648 yen after it upgraded its annual net profit forecast, citing cost-cutting efforts, favourable foreign exchange and the lower cost of sales.

Nissan grew 1.81 percent to 638 yen but Toyota dropped 2.00 percent to 2,271 yen after slightly lowering its full-year vehicle sales and production targets.

The automaker on Wednesday posted a 791.7 billion yen net profit for October-December, down 5.6 percent on-year but far better than analyst predictions.

SoftBank Group climbed 0.98 percent to 5,667 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 0.58 percent to 65,120 yen.

Tokyo markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

