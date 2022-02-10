ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,761 Increased By 32.7 (0.69%)
BR30 18,484 Increased By 81.5 (0.44%)
KSE100 46,309 Increased By 399.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 18,103 Increased By 134.1 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Yuan edges up as markets await US inflation data

Reuters 10 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan edged up on Thursday on corporate demand, while gains were limited, with traders awaiting the US inflation data later in the day to get more clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3599 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.3653.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.3619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3583 at midday, 41 pips stronger from the previous late session close.

China's yuan inches higher but gains capped by weak stocks

"We reckon that the Fed's rate hike decision will be data dependent, and incoming CPI and labour data will be eventful," Ken Cheung, Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

According to economists polled by Reuters, a 0.5% month-over-month increase of US consumer price index data in January and 7.3% for the year are expected. Higher-than expected numbers could would signal more aggressive interest rate increases.

Markets are widely expecting a 25 basis point interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve at its March meeting, and some are talking up the possibility of a larger 50 basis point jump.

"The dollar index is likely to remain range bound given the largely expected rate hike," said a trader at a foreign bank.

If the data doesn't deviate much from expectations, moves by the European Central Bank will be further monitored, the trader added.

China Construction Bank expected the yuan to trade between 6.32 and 6.43 per dollar in February and said the currency would face depreciation pressure during the first half in 2022, citing domestic growth pressure, fading corporate demand and divergent policy expectations between China and the US.

The Biden administration is considering a new China tariff probe if current talks do not persuade Beijing to follow through on its promised purchases of US goods, energy and services, officials from the largest US business lobbying group said on Wednesday.

The global dollar index rose to 95.522 from the previous close of 95.494.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3624 per dollar.

Federal Reserve Dollar China yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China Yuan edges up as markets await US inflation data

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Hiring of lobbyists/PR firms abroad: PPRA turns down MoFA proposal

Read more stories