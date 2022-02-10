ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.85%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
GGL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
GTECH 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.1%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.7%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.04%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.04%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 33.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.04%)
TPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.8%)
TPLP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.91%)
TREET 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TRG 85.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.54%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.02%)
YOUW 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.94%)
BR100 4,764 Increased By 35.3 (0.75%)
BR30 18,503 Increased By 100.6 (0.55%)
KSE100 46,331 Increased By 421.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,114 Increased By 145.3 (0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,648
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,474,075
3,91424hr
Sindh
554,990
Punjab
492,489
Balochistan
34,957
Islamabad
132,400
KPK
206,879
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed Authorized Dealers to remit visa and document attestation fees collected by the foreign embassies in Pakistan to their respective authorities in home countries.

The Foreign Exchange Manual amends time to time in consultation with different stakeholders to facilitate the Authorized dealers in Foreign Exchange and industry stakeholders.

The SBP on Wednesday also issued fresh directives for remittance of visas, consular fees, document attestation fees, etc. by the foreign embassies and consulates operating in Pakistan. Accordingly, the central bank has added one fresh para in Chapter 14 (Commercial Remittance) of the Foreign Exchange Manual.

In order to facilitate foreign embassies and consulates operating in Pakistan in remitting various fees such as visa, consular and document attestation fees, etc. collected by them in PKR accounts to their respective ministries/authorities in home countries, SBP has decided to allow general permission to Authorized Dealers for remitting such fees.

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

Accordingly, the SBP has inserted new para in Chapter 14 (Commercial Remitt-ances) of the Foreign Exchange Manual:

As per new Para 28A of Chapter 14, Remittance of Fees Collected By Foreign Embassies/Consulates in Pakistan Authorized Dealers are allowed to remit funds collected (in PKR) by foreign embassies/consulates in Pakistan on account of various fees such as visa/consular fee, documents attestation fee, etc. to their respective ministries/ authorities in home countries. The remittance may be allowed by the Authorized Dealers after conducting necessary due diligence of the transaction and satisfying themselves with respect to bona fides of the request through the review of underlying documents.”

The SBP has advised the Authorized Dealers to bring this development to the notice of all their constituents for meticulous compliance.

Previously, revision of foreign exchange instructions on commercial remittances chapter 14 of the foreign exchange manual was made in August 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP foreign exchange Foreign embassies remit visa

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

Pakistan eligible for MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index

Pakistan reports 3,914 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in a day

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Hiring of lobbyists/PR firms abroad: PPRA turns down MoFA proposal

Read more stories