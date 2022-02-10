No-trust motion will be tabled in NA: Miftah

LAHORE: Former federal finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismael said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has lost confidence of the people and the parliament is also going to end its confidence.

“Corruption is rampant in the country and the no-confidence motion will be tabled before the launch of the long march,” Ismael said while talking to media before his departure to Islamabad along with Maryam Nawaz and Pervez Rasheed.

The PML-N leader claimed that the number game for the success of no-confidence motion will be achieved. “The people are so depressed that they seek the end of Imran-led government. When they (PTI) will go to the court of people they would realise their worth,” he said.

