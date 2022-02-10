coronavirus
Claims of Rs1.7bn received after issuance of health cards: SACM

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that after issuance of health cards, claims worth Rs1.7 billion have been received while more than 83,000 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

“After the issuance of health cards in Faisalabad, 73 percent people of Punjab have come under the fold of this revolutionary health insurance project for which Rs400 billion have been earmarked. By March 31, the ratio will be 100 percent,” he said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

He further said this initiative will go a long way in the social development of Punjab and added that since January 1 universal health coverage has been receiving excellent response.

“The health department, under the leadership of Dr Yasmeen Rashid, has done a lot for the improvement of the health system. So far, a total of 593 hospitals have been empanelled while negotiations are underway with another 96 hospitals in this regard,” he added.

Providing the details, he said that 138 hospitals in Lahore, 99 in Bahawalpur, 90 in Faisalabad, 65 in DG Khan, 56 in Rawalpindi and three in Sargodha have been empanelled along with 134 government hospitals. “As a result of these efforts, the private sector is investing more and more for the provision of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to be included in the list,” he added.

health cards Dr Yasmeen Rashid Hasaan Khawar

