Minister reviews ongoing privatisation programme

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission on Wednesday held a review meeting on ongoing privatisation programme.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammed Mian Soomro chaired the meeting. The newly-appointed Chairman Privatisation Saleem Ahmed also attended the meeting.

The federal minister and the chairman were briefed about the current status of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Pak Re-insurance Company Limited (PRCL), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), HBFCL, and others.

Saleem Ahmed holds vast experience in banking and investment sectors at national and international level for more than a decade.

The new chairman was briefed about the status of major transactions along with the proposed timelines for the completion of these transactions.

