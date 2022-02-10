coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews ongoing privatisation programme

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission on Wednesday held a review meeting on ongoing privatisation programme.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammed Mian Soomro chaired the meeting. The newly-appointed Chairman Privatisation Saleem Ahmed also attended the meeting.

The federal minister and the chairman were briefed about the current status of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC), Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Pak Re-insurance Company Limited (PRCL), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), HBFCL, and others.

Saleem Ahmed holds vast experience in banking and investment sectors at national and international level for more than a decade.

The new chairman was briefed about the status of major transactions along with the proposed timelines for the completion of these transactions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSM hec Privatisation Commission Saleem Ahmed Muhammed Mian Soomro

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister reviews ongoing privatisation programme

W. Bengal students block roads against Karnataka hijab ban

BS-1 to 19 employees: 15pc disparity allowance announced

BoI asked to make strategy aimed at populating SEZs

ECC approves textile policy with certain amendments

Move to document non-filers: FBR to launch ‘Tax Asaan Portal’ next week

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

SC suspends PHC’s LG polls postponement verdict

Foreign embassies: ADs can remit visa, document attestation fees: SBP

FIs may appoint CRC as agent for recovery of NPAs

Climate hope as scientists in UK set fusion record

Read more stories