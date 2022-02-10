coronavirus
Governor directs depts to respond to complaints expeditiously

Recorder Report 10 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday reviewed the performance of federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), while presiding over a meeting at Governor’s House.

Imran Ismail directed all the departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens, said a statement.

He said that government organizations are bound to serve people as governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organizations.

He emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The Sindh Governor further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 83 federal departments, during the year 2021, were reviewed.

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh Federal Government Pakistan Citizens Portal

