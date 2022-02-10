SAPM visits FWBL head office

KARACHI: While visiting the FWBL Head Office on Wednesday, Usman Dar Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs appreciated the performance of the First Women Bank Ltd for surpassing its targets set for the current year and crossing the milestone of Rs 500,000,000 under the Prime Ministers Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme.

Farrukh Iqbal Khan President and CEO - FWBL informed the Advisor that the bank is especially focused on women empowerment which is evident from the fact that under the Kamyab Jawan Program almost 50 percent of the total disbursements have been provided to women entrepreneurs.