BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

AFP 09 Feb, 2022

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday he had met with the Taliban's health minister for talks on the "dire" health and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he met Qalander Ebad for talks on Tuesday.

Ebad is part of a Taliban delegation visiting Geneva for a week of talks with institutions and non-governmental agencies on humanitarian access and human rights, as Afghanistan's new rulers expand their international engagement.

WHO calls on the international community to continue with dialogue to support the people of Afghanistan, so that we improve the health and well-being of all Afghan people

The Taliban returned to power in Kabul in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Since then, Afghanistan has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging, while the halting of aid has triggered a humanitarian crisis in a country already devastated by decades of war.

A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says

Tedros had already met Ebad during his visit to Kabul in September 2021 in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

"Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is continuing to put lives at risk," said Tedros.

He said they discussed health needs in the country, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and training the health workforce, to which women are central.

"The acute need in Afghanistan is to deliver diagnostics to detect the Covid-19 virus, and in particular Omicron, as the number of cases is on the rise," Tedros said.

The Taliban delegation is in Switzerland at the invite of Geneva Call, which works to protect civilians during conflict.

US to give additional $308mn in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The foundation is hosting a conference on Afghanistan behind closed doors from Monday to Friday, aimed at enhancing the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance in the country.

The Taliban delegation will also meet with Swiss and other European officials, plus the Red Cross during its visit -- though Switzerland's foreign ministry insisted its presence on Swiss soil did not constitute recognition of the regime.

Tedros said the WHO was supporting the Covid-19 response in Afghanistan and its efforts on polio and measles immunisation campaigns.

"We also discussed progress on girls' education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce," the UN health agency chief said.

"WHO calls on the international community to continue with dialogue to support the people of Afghanistan, so that we improve the health and well-being of all Afghan people."

Afghanistan GDP Afghan humanitarian crisis WHO chief Afghan health crisis

Comments

1000 characters

WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

High-level army huddle reviews security situation

PM Imran says opposition wants him out to avoid jail in corruption cases

S22 series: Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones have enhanced camera, faster chip

Rupee takes a hit, falls 0.22% against US dollar

Indian students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts

Toyota, Domino's apologise over tweets as India uproar entangles more companies

Digital art auction raises more than $52mn for WikiLeaks' Assange

ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda in dual nationality case

England could end Covid isolation requirement by March: Johnson

Read more stories