PM Imran says opposition wants him out to avoid jail in corruption cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that opposition leaders want him out of power to avoid jails for their alleged corruption cases.

"They are scared of Imran Khan that their corruption will be exposed. They are taking adjournments and a judge is extending dates for case hearings. But one day, the cases have to be heard and these corrupt people will have to go behind bars," the premier said while addressing a ceremony for the health card launch in Faisalabad.

“The opposition leaders, who earlier wanted to tear up each other’s bellies to recover looted money, have now joined hands before any verdict is announced on their pending corruption cases,” he said.

He added that Pakistan cannot prosper until the weak and powerful were equally treated before the law.

The prime minister said the foundation of prosperity and development of a nation was closely linked with rule of law.

PM Imran said previous rulers of the country used to go abroad “even for the treatment of their cough”, but showed apathy towards the improvement of the health system for their people.

Referring to the criticism of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on the government’s national health card scheme, he said his party in its tenure remained incapable of bringing development in Sindh.

“He [Bilawal] now says that they will spend on hospitals rather than the health cards. But, who stopped them during their over 13-year rule to take such steps for the facilitation of common man,” he questioned.

He said the national health card programme was in line with the vision of Islam’s first socio-welfare State of Medina that cared for the common man.

PM Imran said the programme was launched to accommodate the people because of the expensive medical treatment that put an immense burden on them.

He said the population ratio of doctors and nurses in Pakistan was very less compared with the rest of the world.

The prime minister lauded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and their team on the launch of the health insurance scheme, and handed over the Health cards to the residents of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Chiniot districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said around 1.5 million people of Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Chiniot would benefit from the programme.

He said after its launch in Faisalabad Division, about 73 percent of households of Punjab would be able to avail the facility.