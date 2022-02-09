ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Banks, tech stocks pull Indian shares higher ahead of central bank decision

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, lifted by technology and bank stocks tracking an overnight Wall Street rally, while investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.82% at 17,408.1 as of 0455 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.83% to 58,286.56.

On Thursday, India's central bank is expected to hold its repo rate steady, but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

Asian peers also rose as technology stocks followed Wall Street higher, ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

Indian shares mark worst day

"It looks like Wall Street has accepted the fact that interest rates are going to rise, and that has seeped into domestic markets," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

"In India, I feel volatility is here to stay for at least two more months before we see clear skies, with key rate decisions and elections coming up."

The blue-chip indexes were marginally lower on the month as of last close, dented by foreign outflows. For the year, they are down more than 0.5% each.

The Nifty IT index climbed 1.5% in early trade.

Rate-sensitive bank stocks rose as much as 1.3%, boosted by a 1.8% rise in heavyweight private sector lender HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, steel producer Jindal Steel and Power dropped 5% after reporting profit below expectations. However, gains in National Aluminium and Hindustan Copper on strong metal prices, lifted the Nifty Metal index 1.1%.

Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar extended its listing gains, surging more than 17%.

Apple products distributor Redington (India) jumped 6.1% after quarterly profit doubled.

Transmission company Power Grid Corp was trading down 0.4% ahead of its quarterly results.

