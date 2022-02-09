ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Feb 09, 2022
World

Iran unveils missile with range of 1,450km

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Iran unveiled a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers on Wednesday, the semi-official news agency Tasnim said, a day after the resumption of indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The missile was displayed during a visit by top Iranian military leaders to the elite Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) missile bases, Tasnim said.

"The strategic weapon is a third-generation long-range missile developed by the IRGC that is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields with high manoeuvrability," Tasnim said.

Iran calls removal of US sanctions its ‘red line’ for 2015 deal revival

"The modified design of "Kheibarshekan" has reduced its weight by a third compared to similar missiles", it added, while the preparation time needed for its launch has been cut to one sixth of what is normally required.

Delegates at the talks in Vienna say they have made limited progress since they resumed in November. Western powers say little time remains before Iran's nuclear advances make the 2015 deal restricting them redundant.

Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, criticised the United States' approach on Wednesday.

"Voices from the US government show there is no coherence in that country to make political decisions in the direction of advancing the Vienna talks," he tweeted.

Iran MENA missile Ali Shamkhani Revolutionary Guards

