ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Thai central bank holds fire again, rates likely to stay on hold

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate at a record low on Wednesday, seeking to maintain support for the Southeast Asian economy, but said a fragile recovery would continue this year driven by exports and a rebound in tourist numbers.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee unanimously voted to hold the one-day repurchase rate at 0.50% for a 14th straight meeting after three rate cuts in 2020. The rate decision was expected by all 23 analysts polled by Reuters.

"The committee assessed that the Thai economy in 2021 would expand faster than previously projected, and the recovery would continue into 2022 driven by higher merchandise exports, as well as a higher number of foreign tourist arrivals," the BOT said in a statement after its first policy meeting of the year.

"However, the recovery would remain fragile and uneven across sectors, especially in tourism which was below pre-pandemic levels," it sad.

Thai central bank to let banks invest more in fintech, eyes virtual banks

The BOT said monetary policy would remain accommodative to aid the economy, and said downside risk to growth had been reduced.

Inflation hit a nine-month high of 3.23% in January, breaching the BOT's target of 1-3%, and the BOT said it should return to within target this year.

While the new coronavirous outbreak had slowed economic activity early in the year, an easing of restrictions and a resumption of a quarantine waiver for tourists should help the recovery.

Thai authorities have been trying to kickstart the critical foreign tourism sector, which normally accounts for about 12% of gross domestic product.

Nearly 40 million people visited Thailand in 2019 before the pandemic, but this slumped in 2020 after borders shut and as a reopening started edged up to 428,000 last year.

The BOT has forecast economic growth of 3.4% this year, with 5.6 million foreign tourists visiting the country.

