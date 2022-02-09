ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Higher oil prices boost Middle East markets

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

Major Gulf bourses rose on Wednesday, tracking a rally in global peers amid higher oil prices, with the Qatari index rising more than 1% as investors found comfort in a strong earnings season.

Asian shares and European stock futures advanced after a strong session on Wall Street, while US treasury yields held near multi-year highs ahead of a closely watched inflation data this week.

Oil prices climbed as industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed in trade; Dubai index ends up 0.8%

The Qatari index rose as much as 1.3%.

Shares of Industries Qatar QPSC jumped as much as 8.7% after the petrochemical firm reported a sharp rise in annual profit on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was trading 0.1% higher, as shares of financials and communication services companies gained.

Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, driven by gains in heavyweight Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

DIB, the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic lender, sold $750 million in five-year senior unsecured sukuk on Tuesday after the debt sale drew more than $1.6 billion in orders, a bank document showed.

Among other gainers, logistics firm Aramex advanced 1% ahead of its earnings announcement later in the day.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat.

European stock US Treasury yields Qatari index

Comments

1000 characters

Higher oil prices boost Middle East markets

Pakistan reports highest Covid-related death toll in a day since October 4

PPRA rules: LNG cargoes given 6-month exemption

Mohammad Yousuf appointed batting coach for Australia series as Pakistan announce Test squad

PM to emerge victorious in next 50 days: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan, China agreement on industrial cooperation a breakthrough: Dawood

Israel strikes missile targets in Syria: military

Thousands protest Argentina's debt deal with IMF

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

Read more stories