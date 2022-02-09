ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business & Finance

German exports jump unexpectedly despite supply shortages

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: German exports and imports rose unexpectedly in December, the statistics office said on Wednesday, as order books have remained full despite continued raw material bottlenecks.

"The shortage of supplies was a burden. Meanwhile, the export balance sheet looks surprisingly good," Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank, said.

"The order books are full, so there is no shortage of commissions," the economist said, adding export growth should pick up sharply after the easing of supply problems.

At the same time, whether this happens in 2022 will also depend on how things develop in eastern Ukraine because Germany's export machinery can only function to a limited extent without oil, gas and metals from Russia, Gitzel said.

Lufthansa says it will respond to German cartel office over Condor

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.9% on the month to 117.0 billion euros ($133.58 billion), compared with a decline of 0.2% predicted by economists.

Imports jumped 4.7% to 110.0 billion euros, compared with an average forecast for a 1.5% decrease.

"The increase is the icing on the cake of a good export quarter. Full order books at industrial companies are also a good basis for further export growth," Alexander Krueger at Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe Privatbank said.

On Friday, data showed German industrial orders grew more than expected in December thanks to a boost from stronger domestic demand.

