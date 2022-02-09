First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes

DUBAI: First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's biggest lender, is in talks to buy Egyptian bank EFG Hermes, which has a market value of over $970 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Rothschild is advising FAB on the deal, the sources said , which would be its second major transaction in Egypt after it bought the Egyptian business of Lebanon's Bank Audi last year.

FAB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.