ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Japan shares end higher on overnight Wall Street gains, strong earnings

Reuters 09 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday following an overnight tech-led rally on the Wall Street, while investors buying stocks of companies that reported strong results as the earnings season nears its peak further supported sentiment.

The Nikkei share average advanced 1.08% to close at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix rose 0.94% to 1,952.22.

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, lifted by big technology firms such as Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields elevated bank stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

"The US market has raised sentiment. And investors hunted for companies that reported strong earnings," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Also, investors seem to have digested the caution about US monetary policy tightening."

Heavy machinery maker IHI surged 10.05% and was the top performer on the Nikkei, after the company tripled its annual operating profit forecast.

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher on bargain hunting

Nissan Motor advanced 5.67%, after the automaker raised its full-year profit outlook as it squeezed out more profit per vehicle.

Toyota Motor rose 0.94%, even as the carmaker cut its annual production target by a half a million more vehicles as a chip shortage and COVID-19-related sick leave crimped output.

Steel makers led gains among the exchange's 33 industry subindexes, with JFE Holdings jumping 9.04%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group climbed 5.85%, after it shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm Ltd to US chipmaker Nvidia Corp and said it would instead seek to list the company.

Game contents developer DeNA tumbled 6.98% and was the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by cement maker Taiheiyo Cement, losing 5.82%.

Japanese shares Apple Toyota Motor WallStreet Topix index rose

