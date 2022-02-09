ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,601
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,470,161
4,25324hr
Sindh
554,012
Punjab
491,518
Balochistan
34,910
Islamabad
132,161
KPK
205,505
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pinturault eyes elusive Olympic combined gold

AFP 09 Feb, 2022

YANQING: France's Alexis Pinturault will have a crack at an elusive Olympic gold when he takes on the Beijing 2022 men's alpine combined on Wednesday.

Pinturault won silver in Pyeongchang in 2018 behind now-retired Austrian Marcel Hirscher.

Pinturault's Olympic challenge in Beijing opened with an 11th place in Tuesday's super-G, the Frenchman having also raced in downhill training.

"It's important, it launches me into the Games," Pinturault said of his super-G outing, describing it as leaving him with a feeling of "glass half-empty".

"For me it's just a question of keeping my positivity," he added, saying it was vital to spend as much time as possible on the pistes, previously untested after World Cup races here were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

'Oh my god!' Relieved Eileen Gu makes Beijing final on Olympic debut

"I'll have some great runs behind me," Pinturault said.

He has had more success in the alpine combined in world championships, claiming gold in 2019 in Are, Sweden and taking silver behind Austria's Marco Schwarz last year in Cortina.

The combined, although shelved on the World Cup circuit, is the oldest alpine event, invented in the Swiss resort of Wengen in 1932 and adopted for the Olympics four years later.

It remains the ultimate challenge for all-round skiers. First up is a downhill run, followed by a slalom in the afternoon.

The top 30 finishers in the downhill start in that order in the slalom, often ending in a nail-biting climax as the technical skiers make up time on those who are stronger downhillers.

While the concept still stands, the combined has proven tough to host on the World Cup, notably with technical and speed skiers become even more specialised.

Among strong contenders for a medal will likely be Switzerland's Loic Meillard, who flies well under the radar of the publicity surrounding his teammate and World Cup overall leader Marco Odermatt.

A bronze medallist in both the combined and parallel at the 2021 world championships, the 25-year-old looked comfortable in downhill training at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing.

He has also failed to finish in just one slalom race this season, while Pinturault has not completed four out of six races.

There is also Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who went into the speed events as one of the hot favourites, but came away with just a bronze in the super-G.

His teammate Kjetil Jansrud said Kilde had "a chance, it depends on the conditions of slalom".

Jansrud explained that if officials add water to the surface to make a more difficult slalom course "then I don't think we will have downhillers compete. You're probably going to have more slalom specialists grabbing it."

Olympic gold France's Alexis Pinturault Austrian Marcel Hirscher Pyeongchang Beijing 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Pinturault eyes elusive Olympic combined gold

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories