Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Najy Benhassine, country director, World Bank and his team at the Finance Division on Tuesday, said a press release.

The secretary finance and senior officers attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing World Bank’s projects and programmes in Pakistan.

The meeting also focused on Resilient Institutions Strengthening Programme (RISE-II) and discussed some prior actions to be met for the timely completion of the programme.

The finance minister appreciated the World Bank for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country. He further said that Pakistan values the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country. The finance minister thanked the country director, World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation.

