PPP’s ‘long march’ to help oust PTI govt: Marri

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that the PPP would hold a long march to be started from Karachi on 27th of February to oust Imran Khan’s “incompetent government”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will lead a long march against unprecedented inflation and unemployment during the PTI-led government, she added.

She said in a statement on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has mortgaged the country at the other hand, while the federal government has kept the Parliament unaware about the terms and conditions under which heavy loans are being taken from international loan giants.

She said that the parliament has been ignored and disrespected in order to take any decision for the country, while Imran Khan is celebrating by plunging the country and the nation in foreign loans.

She added that poor people cannot afford to feed their children twice a day due to high inflation rates and Imran Khan is “destroying” the country’s agriculture sector under a “dangerous and planned strategy”.

She further said that labour and worker class are starving and the salaried class is facing difficulties due to bad policies and rising inflation.

She said that the public would hold the present “incompetent government” of Imran Khan accountable on February 27 and would send it back to homes because the democratic war against the incursions into power has begun now.

