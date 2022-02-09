Successful completion of PSL in Karachi: PCB praises spectators, forces, administrations

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed gratitude to the spectators, armed forces, police as well as the local and provisional administrations for their overwhelming support of the 15 HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 matches that were held at the National Stadium Karachi from 27th January to 7th February.

HBL PSL 2022 Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The Karachi-leg of HBL PSL 2022 has set the tone for one of the most exciting and entertaining finishes in the tournament’s brief history.

On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank all civil and security agencies who created and delivered a safe and secure environment for all participants.

Their outstanding arrangements and measures were closely followed abroad and play a part in Cricket Australia confirming their tour of Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.”

He said, “I know children Under-12 missed out on the action due to the event regulations, but I remain confident that when the Pakistan v Australia Test will be played at the National Stadium from 12-16 March, spectators of all age groups will be allowed.

This will be another opportunity for the loyal cricket fans to throng to the National Stadium and watch live in action world’s two best Test playing sides fighting out for supremacy. The PCB values and respects its fans, and will always continue to create opportunities for them to enjoy and be part of our successful journey.

Moreover, the trade-window for the HBL-Pakistan Super League-7 has been opened which will enable the teams to trade players that have not yet featured in the seventh edition of the tournament.

As per the trade-window rules only those players who have not played any match for their team will be eligible for trades during this window. Each team shall be allowed a maximum of two trades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022