ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Successful completion of PSL in Karachi: PCB praises spectators, forces, administrations

Recorder Report 09 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed gratitude to the spectators, armed forces, police as well as the local and provisional administrations for their overwhelming support of the 15 HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 matches that were held at the National Stadium Karachi from 27th January to 7th February.

HBL PSL 2022 Tournament Director Salman Naseer said, “The Karachi-leg of HBL PSL 2022 has set the tone for one of the most exciting and entertaining finishes in the tournament’s brief history.

On behalf of the PCB, I want to thank all civil and security agencies who created and delivered a safe and secure environment for all participants.

Their outstanding arrangements and measures were closely followed abroad and play a part in Cricket Australia confirming their tour of Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.”

He said, “I know children Under-12 missed out on the action due to the event regulations, but I remain confident that when the Pakistan v Australia Test will be played at the National Stadium from 12-16 March, spectators of all age groups will be allowed.

This will be another opportunity for the loyal cricket fans to throng to the National Stadium and watch live in action world’s two best Test playing sides fighting out for supremacy. The PCB values and respects its fans, and will always continue to create opportunities for them to enjoy and be part of our successful journey.

Moreover, the trade-window for the HBL-Pakistan Super League-7 has been opened which will enable the teams to trade players that have not yet featured in the seventh edition of the tournament.

As per the trade-window rules only those players who have not played any match for their team will be eligible for trades during this window. Each team shall be allowed a maximum of two trades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PCB HBL PSL 2022 HBL PSL 7

Comments

Comments are closed.

Successful completion of PSL in Karachi: PCB praises spectators, forces, administrations

Saindak project: SML-MCC lease contract period may be extended to 2037

Tarin, WB officials discuss RISE-II

FC’s, Rangers’ salaries raised

US-China tensions: Pakistan wants bridging role: PM

Sialkot-Kharian Motorway: Govt to issue sovereign guarantee

Matters relating to sales tax, income tax, FED: FY23 budget to envisage ‘one’ document for business community, general public

Stability in wheat prices: Balochistan asked to take required steps

Real estate projects: ICPL launches ‘Tameer Fund’

PPP required to rebuild ‘trust’, says PML-N’s Khaqan

Mayor elections of D I Khan: IHC suspends ECP’s Gandapur disqualification decision

Read more stories