OICCI to hold ‘Pakistan Climate Conference 2022’ in March

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), the collective voice of top foreign investors in Pakistan, revealed its plan to organize the “Pakistan Climate Conference 2022” on 16th March 2022 in Karachi.

While announcing the date and unveiling the logo of the conference during a media briefing session, Ghias Khan, President OICCI said that the Pakistan Climate Conference will identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions and reduce climate change impact in Pakistan. The event will bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.”

The Pakistan Climate Conference aims to start dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan’s achievement of the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDC) made at COP26. This commitment aims to cut 50 percent of projected emissions and achieve 60 percent renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan has set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

Pakistan has a long way to go to demonstrate progress against its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). The Pakistan Climate Conference aims to start dialogue on several critical areas that can help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate positive journey.

Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment in his massage said climate change has an economic impact as well. He said he is confident that the Pakistan Climate Conference will lay the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy.

Amir Paracha, Vice President, OICCI said the Pakistan Climate Conference is being organized in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually. The conference will provide best practices and a roadmap on areas such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water and better monitoring of positive climate actions.

Secretary General and Chief Executive of OICCI M. Abdul Aleem also spoke on this occasion and briefed the media about OICCI. He said 207 member companies of OICCI contribute around one-third of the total tax collection in the country.

