Hyundai must not apologise

Said Waqas 09 Feb, 2022

India will regress to any depth was highly expected since the BJP-RSS combine came to power in 2014, a new development is highly disappointing nevertheless. Asking Indians to boycott the cars that are produced by South Korea’s Hyundai Motor is nothing but an act of blackmail that the BJP-RSS combine has employed to brow-beat the South Korean company, trying to force it to accept New Delhi’s narrative in relation to the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The row between India and South Korean car manufacturer erupted on Sunday a day after Pakistan observed the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day with national fervour and zeal. The posts on behalf of Hyundai’s partner Nishat Group that appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination have irked New Delhi immensely. Hyundai must not succumb to India’s pressure. It must not apologise for the posts as these were only basedonly on reality. Hyundai and its partner deserve a lot of praise for telling the world truth about the plight of Kashmiris.

Said Waqas (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Said Waqas

