Fraudulent allotments: 9 CDA officials, 3 real estate agents booked

Nuzhat Nazar 09 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Nine Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials and three real estate agents booked for fraudulent allotments worth million of rupees.

The Corporate Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered an FIR on Tuesday against nine CDA officers namely, deputy director Land, Muhammad Taimoor, former director Land, Fareedud din, assistant directors Zulfiqar Junejo, Tariq Javed, Inayat Ullah, Dealing Assistant Khuwaja Naseer, Sub Engineers Alif Ali, and estate management officer Aftaf Jaferani, and Patwari Asif Ali.

The FIR also nominated property dealers, Masood Akhtar, Nawazish Khan, and Mirza Muhammad Hafiz. The FIR has been registered under section 420, 468, 471, 409, 109, 34 of Pakistan penal code and section 5 (2) 47 of prevention of corruption act.

Faiz Ahmed Watto, director Human Resource Department of the CDA was the complainant in this matter.

As per the FIR, legal heir of victims Taj Bibi and others submitted application for the allotment of plots in November 2017 and concealed the fact that they have already been allotted plots in sector I-10 in the year 1984.

The above mentioned CDA officials, the FIR stated, deliberately and deceitfully facilitated the fake allotments in the name of those victims who were already been compensated in 1984.

The CDA account section initially raised objection but processed the file but later on they accepted the claim in connivance with the senior officials.

However the Security Directorate of the CDA intervened and stopped these allotments.

As per the FIR, role of Zaid Bhatti, officers of the CDA’s account section, other legal heirs of the illegal claim is being investigated and criminal proceedings will be initiated against them, if something would come on record during the further investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

