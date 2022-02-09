Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
09 Feb, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 10% Final Cash Dividend 07.02.2022
The Thal Industries 30.09.2021 30% Final Cash Dividend
Corporation Limited 04.02.2022
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 100% Final Cash Dividend 07.02.2022
Noon Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2021 35% Final Cash Dividend 07.02.2022
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
