ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms near 2-week peak as inflation risks lift demand

Reuters 08 Feb, 2022

Gold prices held steady near a two-week peak on Tuesday, buoyed by mounting inflation concerns and Russia-Ukraine tensions, although expectations for a US interest rate hike limited gains.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,822.20 per ounce by 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), after hitting its highest since Jan. 26 at $1,824.41 earlier in the session.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,821.20, ahead of US inflation data due on Thursday.

"There's this more of a wait-and-see approach with some of the bigger data that's coming out later this week. Gold has shown it's forming massive support around $1,800 and this will be an important week for gold," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

US consumer prices for January are expected to rise 7.3% annually, according to a Reuters poll, after robust labor data last week fanned inflation fears.

Gold eases as yields, dollar climb after US jobs data

Gold prices have been stuck in range-bound trade since the beginning of the year, caught between rising inflation worries and growing expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

"If actual (inflation) data issues as expected or higher, the dollar should strengthen along with US Treasury yields leaving gold with substantial downside pressure," DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Higher rates also boost the dollar, pressuring the greenback-priced precious metal.

The dollar index rose 0.3%. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield hit a more than two-year peak.

Silver rose 0.5% to $23.10, platinum climbed 1.1% to $1,031.11 and palladium was up 0.2% to $2,266.63.

gold price gold export gold demand

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms near 2-week peak as inflation risks lift demand

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

PM Imran has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shehbaz

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

One killed, two injured in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Schools ordered shut in India as Hijab ban protests intensify

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

Read more stories