ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,553
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,465,910
2,79924hr
Sindh
553,112
Punjab
490,103
Balochistan
34,853
Islamabad
131,987
KPK
204,084
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Pfizer, megacap stocks drag

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined on Tuesday as disappointing earnings from Pfizer and declines in megacap...
Reuters Updated 08 Feb, 2022

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined on Tuesday as disappointing earnings from Pfizer and declines in megacap technology names added to jitters ahead of inflation data this week that could spark bets on quicker interest rate hikes.

Pfizer Inc fell 5.3% after the drugmaker's full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral pills fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms fell 1.4% after billionaire investor Peter Thiel decided to step down from the company's board. The stock is down for a fourth session after its bleak forecast wiped out billions of dollars in market value last week.

Other high-growth stocks like Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc fell 1% each, while big banks like Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co jumped 2.5% each.

"We've got a rising interest rate environment which we haven't seen since 2018 and there are a lot of investors in high growth names that continue to see weakness," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"You're going to see money rotate to lower multiple names and more value-oriented market."

Seven of the eleven major S&P 500 sectors declined, with energy leading the fall.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.92 points, or 0.22%, at 35,168.05, the S&P 500 was down 10.23 points, or 0.23%, at 4,473.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 62.12 points, or 0.44%, at 13,953.55.

U.S. stocks have had a rough start to the year, with concerns around aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and a mixed bag of results from Big Tech names weighing on the major indexes.

All eyes are on the U.S. consumer prices data, set to be released on Thursday, after a strong U.S. labor data last week put extra focus on the Fed's plans to hike rates to fight inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices in January are forecast at a four-decade high at 7.3% - in the lead up to the Fed's March meeting.

Peloton Interactive Inc gained 11.2% despite slashing its revenue forecast as the exercise bike maker said it would replace its chief executive officer and cut jobs in a bid to revive sagging sales.

"Obviously there is still a potential that we could see a deal ... that is why it is not getting as hit," added Dick, referring to media reports that Peloton had attracted interest from potential buyers including Amazon and Nike Inc.

Nvidia Corp slipped 2.4% after SoftBank Group Corp shelved its blockbuster sale of Arm Ltd to the chipmaker in a deal valued at up to $80 billion, citing regulatory hurdles.

Coty Inc gained 4.7% after raising its earnings forecast for 2022.

Of the 281 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings as of Monday, 78.3% beat analysts' profit expectations, compared with an average of 84% over the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 63 new lows.

US stocks US stock futures Wall Street indexes Dow Jones index

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Shadman Feb 08, 2022 08:16pm
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as Pfizer, megacap stocks drag

Second phase of CPEC to focus on agriculture, industrialisation: PM Imran

PM Imran has turned a blind eye to Karachi's problems: Shehbaz

Rupee's winning streak ends, falls marginally against US dollar

One killed, two injured in hand grenade blast in Dera Murad Jamali

Iran nuclear talks set to resume with deal 'in sight'

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Schools ordered shut in India as Hijab ban protests intensify

India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

Chinese scientists say new highly accurate virus test gives results within minutes

India's Modi defends handling of pandemic amid opposition protests

Read more stories