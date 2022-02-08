India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai's tweet

NEW DELHI: India summoned South Korea's ambassador to express displeasure over a social media post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke by telephone as the car company faced a backlash in India from customers incensed by comments expressing solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed his regret during the conversation with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said.

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day. Posts on behalf of Hyundai's partner, the Nishat Group, appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating what it described as the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.

South Korea's envoy was called into the Indian foreign office on Monday to register New Delhi's protest against the posts, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"The strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him," he said.

"It was highlighted that this matter concerned India's territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expect the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues."

Earlier on Tuesday, Hyundai issued a statement saying it deeply regrets any offence caused to Indians by an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region," Hyundai said in a Twitter post.

The Nishat Group, Pakistan's largest business conglomerate, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hyundai is India's second-largest car seller after Maruti Suzuki, selling close to half a million vehicles in the country in the last fiscal year and exporting over a million units, making it India's largest car exporters.

Hundreds of people on social media demanded the company apologise for being insensitive to India's concerns. Others said they were cancelling their car orders.