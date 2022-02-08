ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Saudi minister meets President

Recorder Report 08 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

Welcoming the Saudi Interior Minister, the president said that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relationship, which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in the KSA, he hoped that the government of the KSA would give positive consideration to release prisoners who had completed their sentences. The president also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Makkah” pilot project and stated that the government of Pakistan was looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

The president thanked KSA for the valuable support in the OIC and the FATF as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021, in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

He highlighted that both countries had shared concerns in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the hour of need to save them from human catastrophe.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Saudi Minister for Interior informed that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries. He thanked the government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the role and support of KSA for hosting over two million Pakistanis and its benevolent approach towards them during the pandemic.

